Agriculture Deptt organizes sale of hybrid vegetable seedlings

SRINAGAR, MARCH 02:
Agriculture Department today organized the sale of different hybrid varieties of vegetable seedlings, at Kitchen Garden Nursery Lalmandi.
The sale was kick-started by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi in presence of Joint Director Agriculture Inputs, Sajad Ahmad Shah, Project Coordinator Mushroom, Sonaullah Mir, Seed Production Officer Manzoor Ahmad Shah and other senior officers of the department.
The sale witnessed a huge rush of vegetable growers from Srinagar and adjacent areas. Pertinently, the hybrid seedlings are grown under controlled environmental conditions with complete hygiene and disease resistant atmosphere.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture Kashmir said that a healthy seedling plays a vital role not only in the successful cultivation of a vegetable crop but also is a decisive indicator of the market value of the produce. He said that a good and healthy seedling reduces the cost of cultivation in terms of different inputs, including pesticides and fertilizers, and therefore, makes vegetable cultivation remunerative venture.
He said vegetable cultivation has a good potential of employment generation and the unemployed youth of the Valley with the help of modern technology and suitable agro-climatic conditions for vegetable cultivation in the Valley can take it to new heights.
Large gathering of vegetable growers present on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the department for timely availability of vegetable seedlings.
