Agriculture Deptt organises awareness camp-cum-Kissan Mela at Handwara

Rising Kashmir NewsHandwara, December 14:
The Department of Agriculture Friday organized awareness cum Kissan Mela here at Handwara.
The aim of the mela was to create awareness among farmers regarding the use of new technologies in improving the produce, besides apprising them of the monetary support in terms of subsidies under various schemes.
The camp was presided over by Agriculture officer Kupwara and was attended by farmers, officers of the department and the local population.
On the occasion, the farmers were informed about various schemes in operation for the upliftment of the agriculture sector.
Experts of the department deliberated on various technological interventions and their adoption practices.