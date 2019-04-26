Agriculture Deptt makes a mess of PM Kisan scheme in Bandipora

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Agriculture Department in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district has flouted all norms under PM Kisan Samman Nidihi Yojna.

Locals alleged that people living under below poverty line have been ignored while influential are being allowed to reap the benefits under the said scheme.

Pertinently, under PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme farmer gets Rs 6000 in three installments in a year. This scheme is for small and marginal farmers to help them purchase seed, fertilizers etc. Under this scheme, only one member of the marginalized family can be enlisted to get Rs 6000 in three installments.

Locals from Bandipora alleged that even government employees have been enlisted under the scheme. “Not only government employees from well-to-do families have been enrolled, but the Agriculture Department has even enlisted two to three members of same families, which is sheer injustice towards the deserved farmers,” they told news agency CNS.

They said they informed the Chief Agriculture Officer Bandipora about the malpractices when people received first installment. “He assured us that names of those not deserving will be eliminated from the list but it was only a lip service as non-deserved ones received even the 2nd installment,” they said.

The locals said that this scheme is turning out to be a scam in the district. “We urge upon anti-graft bodies to take suo moto cognizance and probe these malpractices,” they said.

When contacted, Chief Agriculture Officer said that he will omit the names of those who don’t deserve to be in the list. (CNS)