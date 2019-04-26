About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Agriculture Deptt makes a mess of PM Kisan scheme in Bandipora

Agriculture Department in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district has flouted all norms under PM Kisan Samman Nidihi Yojna.
Locals alleged that people living under below poverty line have been ignored while influential are being allowed to reap the benefits under the said scheme.
Pertinently, under PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme farmer gets Rs 6000 in three installments in a year. This scheme is for small and marginal farmers to help them purchase seed, fertilizers etc. Under this scheme, only one member of the marginalized family can be enlisted to get Rs 6000 in three installments.
Locals from Bandipora alleged that even government employees have been enlisted under the scheme. “Not only government employees from well-to-do families have been enrolled, but the Agriculture Department has even enlisted two to three members of same families, which is sheer injustice towards the deserved farmers,” they told news agency CNS.
They said they informed the Chief Agriculture Officer Bandipora about the malpractices when people received first installment. “He assured us that names of those not deserving will be eliminated from the list but it was only a lip service as non-deserved ones received even the 2nd installment,” they said.
The locals said that this scheme is turning out to be a scam in the district. “We urge upon anti-graft bodies to take suo moto cognizance and probe these malpractices,” they said.
When contacted, Chief Agriculture Officer said that he will omit the names of those who don’t deserve to be in the list. (CNS)

 

 

Latest News

Night curfew to continue in Kishtwar

Night curfew to continue in Kishtwar

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
FIR against Pragya Thakur inadequate response: Soz

FIR against Pragya Thakur inadequate response: Soz

Apr 25 | Agencies
Candidates will have to advertise criminal records from poll expenses: ...

Candidates will have to advertise criminal records from poll expenses: ...

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
2.9 million children in India miss first dose of measles vaccine: UNIC ...

2.9 million children in India miss first dose of measles vaccine: UNIC ...

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Israel tells citizens to leave Sri Lanka over

Israel tells citizens to leave Sri Lanka over 'concrete threat'

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Police foils weapon snatching bid in Pampore

Police foils weapon snatching bid in Pampore

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
I-T raids at former minister Ansari’s properties in Srinagar

I-T raids at former minister Ansari’s properties in Srinagar

Apr 25 | Agencies
SC sets up panel to look into allegations of conspiracy framing CJI

SC sets up panel to look into allegations of conspiracy framing CJI

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora, stake money recovered

Apr 25 | Agencies
Governor grieves over loss of lives in Doda accident

Governor grieves over loss of lives in Doda accident

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz, Bilal Lone visit Yasin Malik’s residence

Mirwaiz, Bilal Lone visit Yasin Malik’s residence

Apr 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

Three injured in air compressor explosion in Budgam village

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag, Bijbehara shut against militant killings

Anantnag, Bijbehara shut against militant killings

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
NASA records first likely

NASA records first likely 'quake' on Mars

Apr 25 | Press Trust of India
Thousands participate in funeral of slain Anantnag militants

Thousands participate in funeral of slain Anantnag militants

Apr 25 | Shafat Mir
Iran denounces US talks with Taliban

Iran denounces US talks with Taliban

Apr 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian traffic resumes on Kashmir highway

Civilian traffic resumes on Kashmir highway

Apr 25 | Agencies
Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight identified

Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight identified

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Apr 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Agriculture Deptt makes a mess of PM Kisan scheme in Bandipora

              

Agriculture Department in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district has flouted all norms under PM Kisan Samman Nidihi Yojna.
Locals alleged that people living under below poverty line have been ignored while influential are being allowed to reap the benefits under the said scheme.
Pertinently, under PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme farmer gets Rs 6000 in three installments in a year. This scheme is for small and marginal farmers to help them purchase seed, fertilizers etc. Under this scheme, only one member of the marginalized family can be enlisted to get Rs 6000 in three installments.
Locals from Bandipora alleged that even government employees have been enlisted under the scheme. “Not only government employees from well-to-do families have been enrolled, but the Agriculture Department has even enlisted two to three members of same families, which is sheer injustice towards the deserved farmers,” they told news agency CNS.
They said they informed the Chief Agriculture Officer Bandipora about the malpractices when people received first installment. “He assured us that names of those not deserving will be eliminated from the list but it was only a lip service as non-deserved ones received even the 2nd installment,” they said.
The locals said that this scheme is turning out to be a scam in the district. “We urge upon anti-graft bodies to take suo moto cognizance and probe these malpractices,” they said.
When contacted, Chief Agriculture Officer said that he will omit the names of those who don’t deserve to be in the list. (CNS)

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;