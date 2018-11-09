Agriculture deptt celebrates ‘Vishawkarma Day’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 08:
Department of Agriculture, Jammu on Thursday observed Vishawkarma Day here today at Government Agriculture Workshop, Jammu.
According to an official, Director Agriculture Department Jammu H.K Razdan was the chief guest of the occasion who addressed the workers, employees and officers.
Speaking on the occasion, Razdan said that the department is getting a very good response from the farmer’s regarding results of different Agriculture Machines like Paddy Drum Seeder, Seed-cum –Fertilizer Drills, Reaper-cum-Binders, Power Weeders and Diesel Hill Ploughs being popularized under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). He said that Agriculture Mechanization is one of the key interventions aimed to double the income of farmers by 2022.
He also attended the Vishavkarma Day prayers at Seed Processing Unit where cleaning, grading and bagging of different seeds is being done by different machines. He also interacted with the workers and staff of these units to know about their problems and other operational difficulties. Vishawkarma Day Celebrations were also held at Mushroom Development and Training Centre, Jammu, Seed Multiplication Farms of the department located at Chinore and Chakrohi by the workers and staff of these units.
BhagwanVishawkarma is believed to be the architect and originator of machines and tools. On this occasion worship of tools and machines held with special prayers for safety of the operators and workers.
Joint Director Agriculture (Inputs), Jammu K. S. Sambyal, Deputy Director (Central), Jammu, Jagmohan Bhat, PDO Jammu S. Arvinder Singh Reen, SMS Engineering Kuldeep Dhar, President, J & K Agriculture Employees Association Uttam Chand and other senior officers of the department also attended the programme, the official added.