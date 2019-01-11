Agriculture dept holds interactive programme with field workers

KULGAM, JANUARY 10:
To increase the efficiency and capacity building of extension workers, a day-long interactive training programme was held for extension workers of the Agriculture department, here today.
The event organised under Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme was inaugurated by Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Mohammed Iqbal Khan.
While addressing the participants, the CAO asked the participants to pass on latest techniques to the farmers for enhancement of their production and sustainable Agriculture.
He urged for production of high value vegetable crops on a definite cropping pattern and as per the demand in the market. He also stressed on value edition of the crops for increasing their shelf life and market value. The CAO directed the extension workers to assess the impact of the technology transfer to the fields and identify the success stories and deficiencies at the grass roots level.