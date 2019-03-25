Agriculture Department holds function under CSS ATMA

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A function was organized by Agriculture Department Udhampur under CSS ATMA (SMAE) scheme at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur wherein Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ashok Kumar awarded District as well as Block level progressive farmers on Sunday.

As per an official, while speaking on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the awardees farmers for their outstanding achievements in the agriculture sector.

He emphasized that Agriculture is the primary enterprise of district and farmers has to adopt diversified and integrated farming approach to fulfil the dream of double farmer income by 2022.

He also reiterated that awardee farmers help in guiding the fellow farmers of their block and become an ambassador of agriculture and allied sector in their area. He also said that award is given on this pretext that other farmers of the block and district also do wonders in agriculture and become eligible for award in next future.

Among others, IAS Probationer, Santosh Sukhadeve , SMS (DL), Ashok Verma, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, DAO Extn. Ajay Sharma, SMS (SDL) Vikas Padha and other officers and officials of concerned departments besides progressive farmers were present on the occasion, the official added.

