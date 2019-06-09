Agriculture Department holds Farmers Awareness Campaign at Kamore Ramgarh

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Agriculture Department Samba in collaboration with allied Departments and Banks of the area held Awareness camp today at Kamore village of Ramgarh tehsil in Samba district.

The awareness campaign launched by the Department of Agriculture at the behest of DDC Samba, Sushma Chauhan is eliciting massive response from farming community, where more than 200 Farmers, including men and women, participated.

District Agriculture Officer Samba presided over the proceedings.

The main theme of the campaign was to provide credit linkages to the Agriculture sector and to shift outlook of farmers from subsistence farming to entrepreneurship in farming, capital deficit to capital intensive Farming, low-tech to high-tech farming, bullock driven to machinery driven farming.

All departments highlighted their mandate for service delivery to the farmers. Manager J&K Bank dwelled on schemes available exclusively for farmers like KCCs, PMFBY, SHG, JLGs etc. Oriental Insurance Representative informed the gathering that more than 1800 crop insurance cases for kharif 2018-19 of Ramgarh block shall be settled by 15th June.

He further informed that claims of more than 124 lakhs are in pipeline for Samba district. Further, he exhorted upon the farmers to go for crop insurance to mitigate risks in Agriculture and promote investments in Agriculture with minimal insurance premium of 1.5-2% only, as bulk of premium cost is borne by GOI and state Govt. on 50:50 basis.

Women farmers showed keen interest in establishing Self Help Groups. Dr. Adil Rashid SMS narrated various Agriculture Schemes for the welfare of Farmers in Samba. He exhorted upon the farmers to get their soil tested and avail Soil Health Card facility provided by the Department free of cost. Deputy Project Director (ATMA) Ashok Gupta apprised the farmers regarding Centre Sector Schemes.

In question-answer session, District Agriculture Officer Vijay Upadhaya replied to the queries of farmers and appreciated Kishore Kumar and Deepak Bhat Field Agriculture Officers for their missionary zeal in service of farming community. Progressive Farmers thanked the Department for reaching out to the farmers to redress their problems at their doorstep.