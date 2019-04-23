Agriculture department holds condolence meet

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The department of agriculture held condolence meeting at the demise of demise of Sunil Kapahi, Senior Officer, Regional Level Subject Matter Specialist (RL-SMS) Directorate of Agriculture Jammu.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi in the meeting hall of Directorate of Agriculture Lalmandi, Srinagar.

A large number of officers/ officials participated in the meeting. While expressing sympathises with the family of bereaved family Director Agriculture said that the officer was a noble soul and a dedicated officers who served the department with his professional endeavour. The Agriculture fraternity expressed their grief over the untimely demise of the officer and prayed to Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to bereaved family to bear irreparable loss.