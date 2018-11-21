About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Agriculture Counselor Netherlands Embassy calls on Secy Horticulture

Published at November 21, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 20:

The Counselor for Agriculture, Nature and Food quality for India and Sri Lanka from the Embassy of the Netherlands Siebe Schuur along with Deputy Counselor Anand Krishnan called on Secretary Horticulture Department Manzoor Ahmad Lone here today.
The Counselor for Agriculture and Secretary Horticulture discussed the scope of high density apply plantation in the State, nursery development and establishment of more CA storage facility in the Public/Private sector, among other things.
Pertinently, Netherlands has been the front runner in providing grading and packing material for establishment of CA storage facility in the Valley in the private sector.
The Counselor desired to have further discussions with regard to the establishment of nurseries in the State for effective implementation of the high density apply plantation in the State.

