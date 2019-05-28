Agriculture and economy

May 28, 2019 |

At least two finance ministers of the state (in previous two governments) promised to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the liabilities and make stronger the economic backbone of the state. Promises about reducing the burden on state exchequer and fixing the derailed economic structure of the state is a la mode of the political cult that assumes power in Srinagar. With the dearth of institutions that could play vital role in reviving the state’s crippled economy, eyes have been mostly fixed on banking in the state. A former finance minister realizing the importance of banking in uplifting the people, urged banks to come out with innovative credit schemes to provide hassle free lending facilities to the priority sectors with focus on agriculture and allied activities. The banks were requested to provide credit to agricultural sector as three-fourth of the population in the state depended on agriculture and allied fields. Agricultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir remains in shambles as the improper funding, lack of infrastructure and new scientific technology never reaches to the farmer, beside insurance facility against the crops that are often damaged by natural disasters. Most of the times the farmers lack the capital to imbibe the new technologies and methods to improve the crop production. Farmers are still using the age-old methods and equipments to grow and harvest their crops. The lack of cash has always been the most demoralizing factor against the growth of the growers in State. Banks though have a number of schemes with them to make farmer cash rich, but their implementation and procedure is so tedious that most of the times farmers have to come bank empty handed. To acquire an easy loan from bank is next to impossible for a farmer. The hassles of documentation and collateral put off even a business tycoon not to mention a farmer. The farmers are usually caught in between the paper work, which wastes so much of their time and energy. The arrogance of the employees of the credit organisations make them feel humiliated and diminishes their interest to ask for assistance. Banks and government should create plans and schemes, which are not just farmer friendly, but are also hassle free and easy to get. Before the recently concluded LS election, famers’ plight was one of the major concerns shared by farmers, activists and political leadership across India. Whereas farmers in other states feel compelled to take the extreme step, let us hope it doesn’t come to that in J&K.