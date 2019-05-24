Agricultural land and our Apathy

May 24, 2019 | Farooq Wani

Prime agricultural land has been turned into concrete monsters .In developed countries, green belts are preserved in such a manner that no construction is allowed on agricultural land at any cost

Agricultural sector of J&K has an inherent strength which needs to be exploited. The state of J&K comprises of three agro- regions i.e. Kashmir being temperate, Jammu sub tropical and Ladakh desert type (dry and cold).Different crops are grown in different regions. It is the Horticultural produce where we are having surplus production. We are short of food grains like pluses, Oil seeds, mutton, poultry and poultry products. Huge quantity of these products is being imported across the country. It is irony to note that number of pesticides, fungicides and other chemicals are being used by farmers at a very large scale that are very harmful and there is no control over sales and imports. It has been observed that spurious chemicals are pumped into state, with the result huge quantity of crops are getting spoiled. Concerned authorities should curb the menace of import of these spurious pesticides and fungicides in the valley.

Sufficient stock of quality fertilizers need to be stored before onset of sowing season and some new brands of mixed fertilizers supplied to the market need to get authenticated by research institutions of the state with regard to their suitability to our soil conditions. Agricultural sector of the state is also facing soil problems; fertility of the soil is also matter of concern, which requires special attention. It needs to be ensured that pre-tested agro- inputs are provided to farmers in time that will help in better production. Policy makers and politicians have never thought in greater perspective and only short term and self interested measures have been taken in to consideration from time to time which has lead us no-where. Double cropping in the state has remained a distant dream despite of the fact that there are two Agricultural universities conferring degrees and diplomas in various disciplines of agriculture technology. These cannot solve our basic problems.

People of the state can progress only if clear land-use policy is adopted by the state. Presently the political and administrative set up seems in a deep slumber ignoring the future concerns that are of utmost importance. Prime agricultural land has been turned into concrete monsters .In developed countries, green belts are preserved in such a manner that no construction is allowed on agricultural land and that plays an important role in reducing environmental pollution. Ironically, land grabbers are poaching on every available space that has resulted in sky rocketing of prices and nowadays poor masses are craving for a piece of land.

Large section of people is lured by land grabbers to sell the agricultural land to earn quick bucks ignoring the importance of agricultural land. This pathetic situation will definitely lead to employment crisis and will dent the agricultural production. The Govt should think seriously and must create awareness among youths regarding preservation of agricultural land by opening agro-clinics, e-shopping outlets and agri-business. There should be adequate budgetary allocation for this purpose.

Govt should take steps to bring the state and farmers in particular, out of these challenges. In order to take the sate out of these problems, we need to increase our agricultural growth and ameliorate the conditions of our farmers. Policy makers need to think afresh and restrict constructions and development of colonies on prime agricultural land otherwise the future of the state will be in jeopardy.

Construction of residential houses should be limited to unproductive or less productive land and state should come up with new laws for the protection of agricultural land. Also multistoried apartments can be built that can accommodate more families in order to reduce pressure on the land.

