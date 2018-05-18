Agri deptt’s mustard seed variety fails

Famers suffer losses, demand compensation
Javid SofiPulwama:
Agriculture department’s new variety of hybrid mustard seed proved a disaster for many farmers in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district as the variety failed to ripe on time.
Many farmers from Pathan and Laribal villages informed Rising Kashmir that department of agriculture Kashmir distributed mustard seeds to them which were meant for sowing on demonstration purpose only.
Bilal Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Pathan, a village in the vicinity of Pulwama town told that this new variety which was given to farmers failed to ripe on time.
“We were told that this variety will yield three times more produce than the traditional variety but it proved a hoax as the crop didn’t adapt to local climatic conditions,” he said, adding that they sowed this new variety on 7 kanals of land.
“Half the crop has started blossoming in the middle of this month and half is yet to blossom,” he said. The distressed farmer said that when other farmers in his neighborhood make preparations for harvesting the mustard, his crop is suffering from delayed ripening.
He said that his new crop would take at least one more month to ripen.
“If I wait for its ripening it would delay plantation of paddy. I am planning to destroy the unripe mustard crop for plantation of paddy on time.”
In Pathan village, Bilal is not only farmer who has fell prey to this new mustard variety. The residents informed that around 8 farmers sowed these new mustard seeds in their land, which roughly measures around 30 kanals.
These farmers, who were getting 100 kilograms of oil seeds per 2 kanals of land with traditional variety, incurred losses due to failure of this new crop to yield any produce.
Mohammad Irfan, a farmer from Laribal village, informed that around 15 farmers sowed these new seeds on 25 kanals of land. The farmers have similar complains. The farmers demanded compensation from department of agriculture Kashmir.
Rising Kashmir learnt from reliable sources from agriculture department that this new variety of mustard seed, RVM-2, were supplied by national seed corporation to agriculture department for trials.
The seeds were to be given free of cost to some progressive farmers to be sown in one kanal of land for trials to testify its germination and yield. However, the seeds were distributed among many farmers across Pulwama for usual sowing which proved as a disaster for them. Rising Kashmir learnt that around 1600 kanals of land were brought under cultivation for this new variety.
Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Mohammad Yusuf Shah acknowledges that they have reports about this new hybrid variety.
“I will take up this matter with my higher authorities and will explore how these affected farmers be compensated,” he said.