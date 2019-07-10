Agri Deptt starts removal of illegal encroachments at Rakh-i-Gund Aksha

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Agriculture Kashmir has initiated a demolition drive for removing illegal encroachments at Rakh-i-Gund Aksha, Gangbugh beat.

Elaborate logistics and security arrangements were made for carrying out the drive effectively. The Rakhs and Farms Wing of Agriculture Department have drawn up a comprehensive plan for removal of encroachments and demolishing illegal structures in near future that may have come up on the Government Rakh land.

It is pertinent to mention that a complaint was registered in the office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir that some illegal structures are being constructed in the Government Rakh land and the matter was taken up seriously by the department and the encroachers were put on notice to remove the structures.

Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said that department is making hard efforts to protect the agriculture land and added that the drive will continue to retrieve all such Rakh land which have been illegally occupied by the violators. He said that disciplinary action will be initiated against the officials if found guilty in allowing such encroachments.

The Director further said that the staff from general category shall be posted to the Rakhs and Farms Wing to increase their manpower and running departmental affairs smoothly.

The team of senior officers of the department comprising of Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Deputy Director Central, Assistant Director Rakhs and Farms have supervised the demolition drive.