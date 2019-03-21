Agri Deptt organizes Kissan Mela at Shopian

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC urges farmers to adopt scientific techniques

Department of Agriculture Wednesday organized one-day Kissan Mela cum Exhibition here at Mini Secretariat Arhama Shopian under National Mission on Agricultural Extension and Technology (NMAET) 2018-19.

The official spokesperson said the scores of farmers from across the district participated in the event. District Development Commissioner (DDC), Dr. Owais Ahmad was the Chief Guest and Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Mohammed Iqbal Choudhary Guest of Honour.

In his inaugural address, Dr Owais Ahmad urged the farming community to adopt scientific techniques to enhance the production and productivity of crops and to make the staff self-sufficient in food production. He urged the farmers to approach agriculture department and SKUAST for latest trends, techniques and schemes in agriculture sector for their better crop yield and stressed that focus should be given to organic farming in order to produce safe food.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Mohammed Iqbal Chowdhary speaking on the occasion said that Kashmir has a good potential for vegetable cultivation and the department of Agriculture is working to improve their marketing by giving a specific brand name, value addition , alternative packing and labeling to increase their value.

Earlier, District Agriculture Officer, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, in his welcome address, briefed the objectives of the event.

Various other experts and officers from Agriculture and allied departments also addressed the huge gathering of farmers.

A large number of public and private sector organizations put up their stalls and displayed different products, technologies, live samples for the benefit of farmers and other stakeholders.