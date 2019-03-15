Agri Deptt holds farmers’ awareness camp

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 374.72 Cr irrigation Plan for Bandipora

The department of Agriculture Thursday organised a farmers’ awareness camp which witnessed participation of a large number of local farmers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir was chief guest.

In his address, ADC said that Agriculture department has formulated Rs 374.72 crore irrigation Plan under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the district.

He said the plan has been formulated with the aim to extend the coverage of irrigation to every field and every single crop of the district and improving water use efficiency in a focused manner with end to end solution on source creation, distribution, management, field application and extension activities.

Meanwhile, during the awareness program resource persons made participants aware about different components of the scheme viz Har Khet Ko Pani, (Per Drop more Crop) and optimum utilization of available water resources.

Scientists of the KVK Bandipora delivered awareness about the water management in the paddy fields during ensuing Kharief season. They stressed on judicious use of irrigation water for its equitable distribution to every crop.

An interactive session with the participating farmers was also held regarding the problem being faced by them in the field management.

Chief Agriculture Officer Mohammad Qasim, officials of Krshi Vigyaan Kendra Patushai and other senior officials of the district were also present.