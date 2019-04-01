Agri Deptt farewells 13 officers on attaining superannuation

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A farewell party was organized, in the honour of 13 agriculture officers of Kashmir Division who attained superannuation age today, here at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi.

The retiring officers include Hilal Ahmad Malik Seed Pathologist, Mohammad Yaseen Masoodi Regional Level Subject Matter Specialist, Mohammad Amin District Officer Budgam, Ghulam Qadir Ahanger Assistant Director Law Enforcement, Habib-ul-Lah Mir Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) JDAE, Showkat Saboon Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Sumbal, Ghulam Nabi Bhat Subject Matter Specialist Ganderbal, Shamshada Jan Subject Matter Specialist Budgam, Mohammad Ishaq Khanday Research Assistant SPO , Riyaz Ahmad Research Assistant Mushroom, Mukhtar Ahmad Reshi Apiculture Development Assistant Kulgam, Basharat Saleem Agriculture Extension Officer Shadimarg, Kulbeer Singh Agriculture Extension Officer Uri and Tariq Hussain Dar Manager Potato Seed Development Farm Sedaw.

On this occasion Director Agriculture, Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi lauded the role of all outgoing officers in serving the department. He said that the outgaining officers served with dedication and honesty.

All cadres including Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, Chief Agriculture Officers, Divisional Level Officers, District Level Officers, Sub Divisional Level Officers, Zonal Level Officers and field functionaries and office bearers attended the function.

At the concluding session of this function, all the retiring officers shared their experiences with the participants and thanked the department and organizers for giving them a warm send-off on their superannuation.