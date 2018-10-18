Agri Dept to promote green houses for vegetable production

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, October 17, 2018:
The agriculture department is making concerted efforts to promote “Shade Nets and Green Houses for Vegetables” under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Mission on Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).
Director of Agriculture, H. K. Razdan told a gathering of aspiring entrepreneurs interested in Production of Vegetables that the department is planning to rope in the educated and motivated youth to go for the Hi-tech cultivation of vegetables.
He stressed on the need to remove the bottlenecks being faced and chalk out future course of action in the project formation. He affirmed that the Department is committed to extend every help to promote the shade net and poly house cultivation under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) like RKVY and MIDH.
Razdan said that the growers will be encouraged for production of vegetables under controlled conditions to get round the year production with assured returns. Assuring full support, the Director Agriculture advised the farmer entrepreneurs to complete the documentation process at their end including legal papers regarding land/ lease deed along with affidavits to go for vegetable production in the said polyhouses/ shadenets.
It was informed that one Green House project of 4000 Sq Mts has been approved under Prime Minister Development Project (PMDP) under MIDH. Director Agriculture also assured for taking up another project of 3000 Sq Mts for the sanction at an earliest.
The meeting was also attended by Tajinder Singh Wazir, Member Kisan Advisory Board and Joint Director of Agriculture (Extension), Bulesh Zutshi, Chief Agriculture Officer Jammu/Samba N. K. Mishra Jagmohan Bhat I/C Deputy Director of Agriculture (Central), ADO Vegetables Jammu S. K. Langar, SDAO Marh R. S. Jamwal besides other officers of the Department of Agriculture.