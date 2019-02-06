Agri department casual laborers seek regularization

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Casual laborers of the Agriculture Department Tuesday staged a protest here at Pratap Park to demand regularization and implementation of SRO 520 in their services.
Protestors from different districts of Kashmir assembled at Pratap Park and held a protest under the banner of J&K Agriculture casual Labor Daily Rated Workers Association. Holding placards they raised slogans against the government policies towards the casual laborers.
President of the association Haji Jahangir Ahmad led the protest.
Talking to media persons on the occasion Haji said, “We have been protesting for many years demanding the government to release our long pending wages and implement SRO 520 immediately. Our files are pending in the Civil Secretariat for long and we have been asked to submit 120 cash vouchers which are not mentioned in the SRO 520.”
“I have been working in this department for the last 10 years as casual laborer. I face lot of problems because of the meager wages being paid to me. The wages are also pending since January 2018 due to which I am not able to pay the school fee of my kids,” said a protestor.
He said that he is too exhausted and can’t suffer the injustice of the government towards them anymore.