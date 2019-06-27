About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

AGH militant killed in Tral gunfight

A militant of Ansar Gazwat ul Hind (AGH) was killed in an encounter with forces in Barapathri forest area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
A police official said after receiving credible inputs about presence of militants in Barapathri forest area, a cordon and search operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police in the area.
He said during the search operation, militants fired on the search party.
"The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, a militant was killed," he said.
Police claimed to have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the encounter site.
The deceased militant was identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik of Nagbal village of Tral.
Shabir was initially affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and later switched over to Al-Qaeda affiliated militant group, Ansar Gazwat ul Hind.
Shabir had joined militant ranks in August 2018. He is survived by five siblings and mother.
A police spokesman said Shabir was involved in several cases including attacks on forces establishments.
"He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing attacks in the area for which several cases were registered against him including case FIR No. 43/15 of Police Station Trikuta Nagar pertaining to the planning and making preparations for carrying out attacks in Jammu," he said.
Intense clashes erupted after the encounter in main town Tral. The youth pelted stones on forces' vehicles near bus stand Tral.
The forces firing teargas shells and pellets to disperse the youth.
The clashes continued for some time and then subsided.
Two youth were hit by pellets they were shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral.
The doctors referred one of the injured youth, who had received pellets in eye, to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.
Authorities snapped mobile internet in Awantipora police district after the encounter.
After lego medical formalities, the body of slain militant was handed over to heirs for burial.
Multiple funerals were held for the slain militant at his native village in which around four thousand people participated amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

 

