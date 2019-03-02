Aggrieved aspirants allege harassment, investigation by CID officials

‘Taking JKPSC to court being framed as anti-national’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 01:
Student leaders of KAS-2016 agitation have alleged harassment and investigated by CID officials under the false charges of doing anti-national activities when they are exercising their fundamental rights to seek constitutional remedy in court of law against procedural abuse by JKPSC in KAS mains evaluation.
Hamid Rather, one of the aggrieved aspirants who filed PIL in HC and got the examination process stayed said, “The CID officials in Police Station Pattan, read to me the allegations that someone has submitted to the crime wing of the J&K Police and I was amused to hear these baseless allegations. The charges include anti-national activities, ISI agents indulging in stone pelting and attacks on security forces and taking funds from ISI for fighting against JKPSC.”
He further said that the officials denied me the details of the complainant when I requested for the same as I have a right to know who framed these allegations.
Owais Nanda, another aggrieved KAS aspirant told KNS that while questioning, the CID officials in Baramulla Police station were very professional and affectionate and heard me to the fullest. I recorded my statements against all these allegations which are false and baseless. I am a government teacher and doing my job as per service conduct rules. I have done nothing anti-national and I am just fighting against JKPSC to prevent the rights trespass by JKPSC.
The delegation of KAS aggrieved aspirants told KNS that fighting against the corrupt institution like JKPSC is our right and we will exercise it to make the institution and society free from this evil. In no way it amounts to anti-national activity.
"We aggrieved aspirants are making contributions to pay legal fees to fight the monster called JKPSC in the court of law. This is not being funded by ISI", said another aspirant.
We are represented by Hamid Rather, Owais Nanda and others in different platforms in this fight and they are our leaders. This doesn't mean they are ISI agents. They are sensible and well read and we know their queries are making JKPSC and some bureaucrats more uncomfortable. They are exercising their constitutional rights and they are not stone pelters, the aggrieved aspirants added further.
"These are the efforts made either by JKPSC or some aspirants from 963 (selected candidates) who enjoy the patronage of some bureaucrats to harass our leaders and discourage them morally and mentally. But we are committed to the cause of making JKPSC a fair, transparent and accountable institution and will not succumb to such cheap tactics", the delegation said.
JKPSC has conducted the KAS-2016 main examination from June to July 2018 and its results were declared on 4th December, 2018. Soon after the declaration of the result the KAS aspirants started their agitation against JKPSC for irregularities and alleged scam in the evaluation process.
Meanwhile, High Court stayed the interview process while hearing a PIL filed by aggrieved aspirants on 21st December. JKPSC moved SC and filed an SLP challenging the interim order of HC and SC allowed JKPSC to complete the selection process without any appointment unless the PIL is disposed by the HC on merits.
The Division Bench comprising of Justice Ali Mohammed Magray and Justice Sanjeev Kumar on 28 January reserved the judgment on PIL. In coming days the final order reads that either JKPSC or aggrieved aspirants should move to the SC to seek clarification on SC order of 21st January whether the petition is to be decided on the maintainability of PIL in service matters or the subject matter or both. Supreme Court is hearing the PIL on 8th March.