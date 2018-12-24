Agencies told to destroy optional intercepts, transcripts every 6 months

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Dec 23:
The agencies authorised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to intercept, monitor and decrypt all the data contained in “any” computer system, have to destroy the original intercepts and transcripts every six months unless it is not required for any functional requirements.
“The original intercepts and transcripts shall be deleted or destroyed by the nodal officer every six months with proper record of destruction and if any of them have to be kept beyond that period for functional requirements, or for inquiry, investigation or judicial proceedings; approval of the head of the authorised Security and Law and Enforcement Agencies or the designated officer shall be obtained,” reads a document detailing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the intercept, monitor and decrypt of data by the agencies.
The intercepted material, as per the SOP, has to be destroyed after the written approval from the head of the authorised Security and Law and Enforcement agencies or the designated officer under the supervision of nodal officers.
The intercepted material and associated records that are not required for investigation and court proceeding are to be destroyed in presence of the nodal officers within a week after the approval for destruction is received from the head of the authorised Security and Law and Enforcement agency or the designated officers.
The hard copies of all the transcripts of intercepts not required for investigation and court proceeding have to be destroyed by “shredding and burning” while the soft copies of the transcripts and intercepts have to be deleted permanently by the systems and the intercepts stored in removable storage devices are to be destroyed by grinding possibly in finest power.
The authorised agencies within can share the “original inputs, transcripts and extracts” on need to know basis with the approval of nodal officers.
However, the original inputs, extracts are to be returned to the special cell and units within a fortnight, if not required for the purpose of investigation, enquiry or judicial proceedings.
Special cells and units would handle all the matters of monitoring system, process of proposals for interception of messages, implementation of orders, storage and destruction of output, sharing and maintenance of records, as per the laid down SOP.
These special units and cells, under the direct control of the head of the authorised Security and Law Enforcement agency would be headed by nodal officers.
The authorised Security and Law Enforcement agencies have to establish strict access control mechanism around the sequestered units so as to ensure that no intercepts and transcripts are carried outside the unit without due authorisation.
As per the SOP, the intercepted communication contents to be conveyed within the authorised Security and Law Enforcement agencies while observing all the department security precautions applicable to “top secret” information paper.
On Friday MHA notified 10 agencies – the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J&K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police Commissioner - to intercept, monitor and decrypt all the data contained in “any” computer system.
