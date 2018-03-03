Agencies collecting funds in the of militants: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Mahmood Shah Friday criticized and condemned “the act of deceit of collecting funds in the disguise of militants by agencies and their local collaborators in the area including Baramulla and Kundi”.
“Not only that the locals are being threatened but are being forced to go through severe difficulties. Such acts are nothing but intended to disrupt the trust between the fighters and public. The nation that goes through all pain and suffering but never gives up on the dead bodies of fighters will never fall for such ill-fated conspiracies,” Shah said in his statement.
He said that it has been a week since the forces and police were committing “severe atrocities” on the people in Hajin.
“The human rights are being severely violated. The property damaged, innocents are being beaten up. The human rights organizations must take duly notice of the severe war crimes committed by India before any more serious mishap happens,” he said.
Mahmood Shah in his statement requested the Hurriyat leaders “to visit the affected areas and take the appropriate measures in solving the plight of people”.
“Unification and harmony are need of the hour,” he said.
0 Comment(s)