‘Ageing with Dignity’: DLSA organizes 2nd leg of campaign

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority, Jammu on Thursday held the second leg, of the "Ageing with Dignity Campaign" here.

As per an official, during the campaign a painting and slogan writing competition on the title, "Sensitizing Program on Fostering Intergenerational Bonding" , was held for the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Bhalwal, and KC Public School, Jammu, in collaboration with the Education Department.

He said that it was held as an endeavor to strengthen the integration between generations and to facilitate interaction between the students/youth about the various hardships being faced by the elderly people and ways & methods in mitigating them, under the Chairmanship of Vinod Chatterji Koul Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Jammu, and under the overall supervision of Naushad Ahmed Khan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jammu.

The painting and slogan writing competition/Programme was attended by a number of Senior Citizens of the adjoining areas of the school and the grandparents of the student, of the school.

District Legal Services Authority, Jammu has engaged different Private and Government departments both at the Central and State level such as Health Department, Social Welfare Department, Police, NGO's Transportation Department, Media and Print, Banks, Financial Institutions, to sensitize and aware the masses especially the elderly group about their various Welfare existing schemes, developed by their respective departments for addressing the increasing needs and different challenges being faced by the senior citizens in district Jammu, besides Education Department, the official added.

