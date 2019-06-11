'Ageing with Dignity' campaign held in Udhmapur, Samba

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority DLSA, Udhampur , in compliance to the directions of the Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, Patron-in-Chief’, J&K State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), on Monday kick started a week long campaign “Ageing With Dignity” here across the district .

A per an official, the campaign organised in collaboration with Civil administration was started under the chairmanship of Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Udhampur Mohan Lal Manhas and under the overall supervision of Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur , (Sub judge) Sandeep Kour .

The campaigning programmes were planned by Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Member Secretary, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Srinagar in collaboration with Anugraha Regional Resource & Training Centre on Ageing, to address different challenges being faced by Senior Citizens.

The District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur in collaboration with different Government departments will sensitize and aware the masses especially the elderly group about the various existing government schemes aimed at addressing the increasing needs and different challenges being faced by the senior citizens .

Meanwhile, the District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur also organized a medical checkup camp for elderly persons at gthe District Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by Principal District & Session Judge Mohan Lal Manhas.

Medical Superintendent Dr Vijay Kumar Bansotra and Physician Dr Om Kar Bhagat examine the elderly persons. A Picnic was also organized at Jakhani Park for Elderly persons of Jagriti old age home on the first day of week long campaign.

According to Secretary DLSA Sub-Judge Sandeep Kour, the DLSA will organize painting and slogan writing competition on the theme “ageing with dignity”, walkthrough and light games, sensitization programme on fostering Intergenerational bonding, for the students of different Govt Schools in collaboration with Education Department.

She added that these events are being organized as an endeavour to strengthen the integration between generations and to facilitate interaction between the students and youth about the various problems being faced by the elderly people and ways & methods in mitigating them.



Meanwhile, to mark the beginning of week long campaign on ‘Ageing with Dignity’ being held in connection with “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day” a Multi Services Camp for elderly persons was also organized by the district Administration.

As per an official, the Object behind the campaign is not only to aware the senior citizens about the issues concerning them but also to sensitise and aware the other stakeholders associated in the matters concerning senior citizens.

The camp was inaugurated by Member Secretary State Legal Services Authority, Mohammad Akram Chowdry, in the presence of M.K. Sharma, Chairman DLSA (Pr. District & Sessions Judge).

Swati Gupta Secretary DLSA Samba, ADDC, ADC, ACR Samba, SSP Samba, DSWO, DMO Samba besides President Bar Association, Advocates, Senior Citizens, Officers of the administration and General Public were also present.

The services at the camp included general Health Check-Up blood tests, Eye care, Dental & Orthopedic check up & Consultation- all free of cost.

Free medicines and spectacles were also given to the senior citizens.

A week long Aadhar Camp from starting today was also inaugurated for receiving and issuing Aadhar cards to the entitled senior citizens.

The District Legal Services Authority, Samba also organised Legal services Camp on the occasion for providing information and awareness regarding various legal & welfare Schemes for senior citizens.

Around 258 benefits under the Old Age Pension Scheme were given on the occasion besides distributing 10 Hearing aids, 10 Walking aids and one Motorized tricycle. Red Cross Society also contributed by distributing 40 packets of bed sheets and towels to the old aged persons, the official added.

