Aga Syed Hasan’s security withdrawn

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities have withdrawn the security cover of senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi.

Aga Syed Hasan is the president of socio-religious organization Anjuman Shari Shian and a leader of the Hurriyat Conference led Syed Ali Geelani.

Aga Syed Hassan confirmed that his security cover has been withdrawn from his residence.

“All the policemen guarding my house were directed to leave the place. I was not given any reason for withdrawal of the security,” he said.

A police official from Budgam feigned ignorance about the matter saying he has no information about it. (CNS)