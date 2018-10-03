About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Aga Syed Hasan accuses F&ES men of negligence

Published at October 03, 2018 12:19 AM 0Comment(s)336views


Rising Kashmir News

Budgam, Oct 02:

 Senior separatist leader and president Anjuman Shari Shian Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi has expressed shock over the fire incident that caused massive damage in Ganaie Mohalla Budgam.
Aga Syed Hasan who visited the spot blamed Fire Service Department for carelessness. He said that fire tenders reached late on the spot. While expressing solidarity with the victim family, Aga Syed Hasan hoped that administration would help the victims in the nick of time.
He said that it is shameful that despite the presence of two fire tenders near the site of fire incident, property was damaged. He said that serious note should be taken of the incident and action needs to be initiated against the Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) authorities.

 

