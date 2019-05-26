Aga Hassan urges people to stay united

May 26, 2019 |

President J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safvi Saturday urged people to remain united on all fronts to ensure the defeat of those trying to divide the people.

Aga Hassan reacting to the Sumbal rape case said that though some elements tried to give it a different colour but the people irrespective of his sect and religion unanimously fought against the accused and demanded stern action against the culprit.

He further appealed the people to remain united on every front, stating that in unison the elements trying to divide people will be defeated. (KNS)

