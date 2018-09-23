Aga Hassan leads Muharam procession in Magam

Budgam, Sep 22 (KNS):
Anjuman Sharie Shian organized a huge procession in wake of Muharamm that emerged from Imambara Yagipora and culminated in Magam Chowk.
In a statement, Saturday Anjuman spokesperson said that thousands of mourners participated in the procession that was led by president Anjuman Shari Shain and senior Hurriyat leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi.
The spokesperson said that on this occasion different religious scholars addressed the mourners and paid rich tributes to martyrs of Karbala.
According to the statement, Aga Syed Hasan said that Karbala battle was fought to uphold the truth and flag of Islam. He said that evil forces did not even sparing the family of Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Aga Hasan paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifices and services rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) for the cause of Islam and urged for following the teachings and path of the Imam. He also highlighted the faithfulness of companion of Imam Hussain (AS).
Processions were also carried out at Imambara Hasanabad Srinagar, Jamia Masjid Magam, Jamia Masjid Ghamdu Sonawari, Jamia Masjid Sonapa Beerwah, Shrine Mir Shamsuddin Iraqi Chadoora, Jamia Masjid Inderkoot, Imambara Chaatargam, Jamia Masjid Nowgam Sumbal, Jamia Masjid Sooth Katarbagh, Imambara Khrewan Pulwama and Imambara Sofipora Pahalgam.
Meanwhile, spokesperson Anjuamn Shari Shian castigated DD Kashmir for misleading the general public over the organizers and leaders of Zadibal Ashoora procession. He said the rebuttal from Doordarshan clearly proved how DD Kashmir tried to twist the facts.