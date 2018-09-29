Aga Hassan condemns civilian killing

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Sep 28:
Senior separatist leader and President Anjuman Shari Shian, Aga Syed Hassan Almosvi Alsafvi has strongly condemned the killing of the Qamarwari youth, Muhammad Saleem Malik and has termed it as a cold-blooded murder. Aga Syed Hasan, who was placed under house arrest and barred from leading Friday congregational prayers, Friday, said that Government forces have become habitual of killing innocent civilians in Kashmir. He said, “Trigger-happy forces seek pleasure in killing.” He said the killing of Srinagar youth by the forces is a heinous crime and the culprits of this brutal killing should be booked and brought to justice.
Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi, in his statement, alleged that forces have been given “free hand” to suppress and oppress Kashmir populace and license has been given to these “unbridled men in uniform to kill people and vandalize properties at will.”
Aga Syed Hasan castigated the government for barring separatist leaders from offering Friday congregational prayers. He said it is a direct interference in religious affairs which is unacceptable and condemnable.