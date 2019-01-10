Aga Hasan welcomes Norwegian stand on Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 09 :
Senior separatist leader and president Anjuman Shari Shian Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi has welcomed the statement of Norway’s Prime Minister with regard to the long pending dispute of Jammu and Kashmir and their offer to mediate the talks.
While welcoming the statement of Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, wherein she said that her country is willing to mediate on the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, Aga Syed Hasan said that Kashmir dispute in the longest dispute in the annals of history that needs to the addressed without any bloodshed.
Aga Hasan said that he welcomes Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg’s statement with regards to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “It’s really encouraging and good to see, politicians of international repute are talking about Kashmir and admitting that Kashmir is a political issue that needs to be addressed,” he said. (KNS)