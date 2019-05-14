Aga Hasan warns of sectarian divide

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Shia leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi Monday said that there are certain elements who try to create a wedge between Shia and Sunni. He said the rape victim is the daughter of Kashmir society and all are on the same page with regard to this heinous crime.

“It’s wrong to say that we (Shia’s) hijacked the issue. We only are highlighting it. Yes, there are elements who are keen to see sectarian divide but we should remain watchful and defeat their designs,” Aga Hasan said.

He told CNS that Sunni Muslims are also protesting against this unfortunate rape incident. “Everyone wants accused to be punished as per law. Nobody supports or advocates him. We as a society have responsibility to bring moral order and spread the light of love and brotherhood,” he said and appealed people to sabotage the designs of those who want to create sectarian wedge for their benefits. (CNS)