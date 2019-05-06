Aga Hasan demands release of political prisoners in Ramadan

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day-long Majlis-e-Hussaini was held by Jammu Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian that was presided by its president and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi.

In a statement the spokesperson of Anjuman said that the conference was held at Mughal Marak, Zadibal in which thousands of devotees from different parts of valley participated.

Aga Hasan presided over the conference and gave an hour-long lecture on the occasion. Aga depicted certain aspects of the character of Imam Hussain (A.S) and paid tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

He also threw light on life and teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S) and asked people to follow the path and teachings of Islam, besides he said that the martyrs of Karbala have set an example before us through their deeds, which will remain till the last day of this world.

Moreover, he prayed for the whole Muslim Ummah for their religious peace, unity and integrity.

Throwing light on the significance of the holy month of Ramadhan, senior separatist leader and president Anjuman Shari Shian Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi said that the purpose of fasting in Islam is to attain nearness and closeness to God so that He becomes a reality in our lives. He said charity and generosity is especially urged during Ramadan.

Aga Syed Hasan also impressed upon the government of India to release political prisoners in wake of coming the holy month of Ramadan. He said that the incarcerated leaders should be released without any delay. KNS





