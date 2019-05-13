Aga Hasan demands capital punishment for culprit

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Leads protest in Magam, Budgam

Scores of youth on Sunday staged protest in different parts of Budgam against the rape of a minor girl from Sumbal area.

The protests were led by president Anjuman Shari Shian and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi.

Earlier, on his direction, a delegation of Anjuman Shari Shian visited the house of the rape victim and expressed sympathy with the family.

The delegation assured family that Anjuman Shari Shian will take care of the victim in all circumstances.

Aga Syed Hasan lead protests in Budgam and also addressed protesters in Magam. Carrying placards and shouting pro-justice slogans, the protestors demanded exemplary punishment for the culprit on the fast-track basis.

Aga Syed Hasan said that administration and police should investigate on the fast track basis and provide justice to the victim family.

“Kashmiri’s have seen in the past how culprits are being shielded by the agencies, but these things would not be tolerated anymore,” he said.

He said in case of 8-year Kathua girl, people have seen how justice is being denied here.

“Now we are again demanding capital punishment for the accused, otherwise, such things will be repeated,” he said.

He added said the culprits should be hanged in public so that it would be a lesson for others.