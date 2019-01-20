Aga Hasan condemns arrest of Iranian journalist in US

Srinagar, Jan 19:
Anjuman Shari Shian Saturday condemned the arrest of an Iranian Journalist by American authorities.
Marzieh Hashemi, a journalist and news anchor working for Iran’s English-language Press TV television news network, has been arrested in the United States on Sunday for unspecified reasons.
This arrest is “a blatant violation of human rights” and proves that Washington “is not committed to any of the principles that it uses as pretexts to attack its critics,” president Anjuman Shari Shain and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi.
He said that the arrest of an American Muslim citizen without a pretext and with the humiliating and inhuman attitudes of US officials is a typical example of the behavior of an apartheid regime, he said.
He said the Islamic Republic as well as the world demands “immediately and unconditionally” release of Hashemi while providing her the basic human rights.
He said that it is high time to expose American fake propaganda and its ugly face that it shows from time to time.