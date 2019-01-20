About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Aga Hasan condemns arrest of Iranian journalist in US

Published at January 20, 2019 12:09 AM 0Comment(s)576views


Srinagar, Jan 19:

Anjuman Shari Shian Saturday condemned the arrest of an Iranian Journalist by American authorities.
Marzieh Hashemi, a journalist and news anchor working for Iran’s English-language Press TV television news network, has been arrested in the United States on Sunday for unspecified reasons.
This arrest is “a blatant violation of human rights” and proves that Washington “is not committed to any of the principles that it uses as pretexts to attack its critics,” president Anjuman Shari Shain and senior separatist leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi.
He said that the arrest of an American Muslim citizen without a pretext and with the humiliating and inhuman attitudes of US officials is a typical example of the behavior of an apartheid regime, he said.
He said the Islamic Republic as well as the world demands “immediately and unconditionally” release of Hashemi while providing her the basic human rights.
He said that it is high time to expose American fake propaganda and its ugly face that it shows from time to time.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top