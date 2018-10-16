After US, Australia mulling over recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the country is considering moving its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Earlier in the month of May, the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem in what was considered as policy shift and recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.Since then the US move has drawn criticism internationally.
In a press conference Morrison said he was "open-minded" to proposals to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move his nation´s embassy to the holy city, a sharp break with the policy of successive Australian governments for decades.
"We're committed to a two-state solution, but frankly it hasn't been going that well, not a lot of progress has been made, and you don't keep doing the same thing and expect different results," Morrison said.