After sharp attack, Rahul hugs Modi

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Known for his hugs but this was one Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not expecting.
After a no-holds barred and scathing criticism of Modi on several issues including Rafale jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked across to the Prime Minister and hugged him, a gesture which took the Lok Sabha members by surprise.
Modi, who initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back.
"This is what it means to be a Hindu," Gandhi said after coming back to his seat amid a big applause from his party members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi and other leaders present.
Sharply criticised for his reported remarks that "Congress is a Muslim party", Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi, BJP and ...have taught me what it means to be a Congress person, the meaning of being a real Indian, and what it means to be a real Hindu. For this, I thank them."
He also said his opponents may hate him, call him "Pappu" but he has no anger, hatred against the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party.