After Pandit woman’s death, locals pledge to take care of her kids

December 26, 2017


Qazigund:

Local Muslims in Kashmir Valley performed the last rites of a Pandit woman who breathed her last on Sunday night at her Lewdara village of Qazigund town here in South Kashmir.
Nansi Kaul was suffering from a lethal disease.
She was a widow and is survived by four children; the eldest one is her 15 years old daughter.
Local Muslims have decided to take care of these orphans and have even appealed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to provide a government job to one of the children.
"We are saddened over her death. Last year in the same month she lost her husband. We have pledged to take care of these 4 orphans. We will provide them everything they need," said a local.
The locals shortly after the news of her demise spread in the area called a priest and performed her last rites. (CNS)

