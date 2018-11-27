After meeting separatists, ex-Norway PM in Pak

Bondevik meets Pak PM, discusses Kashmir issue
Rising Kashmir DeskSrinagar, Nov 26:
After meeting the separatist leaders in Kashmir and Government of India (GoI) representatives in New Delhi, the ex-Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik is now on a two-day visit to Pakistan and met the Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday and discussed the Kashmir issue.
According to media reports, a delegation led by Bondevik called on Qureshi in Islamabad today.
The two leaders discussed the Kashmir issue in detail.
Qureshi, according to media reports, urged the international community to play its due role to ease the problems and sufferings of the Kashmiri people.
The Pakistan foreign minister stressed that use of force by Indian troops could never settle the Kashmir dispute.
“The solution to the issue should be peaceful, political and diplomatic as per the UNSC resolutions,” he suggested.
The Kashmir issue can only be resolved through talks, the minister said.
While discussing the Kashmir issue thoroughly, the Pakistani official said India should abolish all black laws in the held valley and respect the birth right of Kashmiri people for their right to self determination.
Voicing concerns over consistent alarming situation in Kashmir, Qureshi said, “It is the legal and moral responsibility of UNSC to take necessary steps towards conducting plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions.”
The Norwegian representative also noted that Kashmir issue should be listed on the priority agenda of the global community.
Bondevik had last week visited Kashmir and met the separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
The two separatist leaders had briefed ex Norway PM in detail about the present Kashmir situation and urged him to press his country to play a role in the Kashmir dispute.