After Manan, Sabzar’s killing deeply painful: Geelani

Eexpresses grief over killing of militants in Nowgam
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani, on Wednesday said that killing of educated-armed-youth during gunfights was heartneing—saying after militant commander Manan’s death, Sabzar’s killing was deeply painful.
Addressing mourners telephonically at the funeral prayers of the slain commander, Sabzar Sofi, along with his close associate Asif Ahmad. Geelani said “wounds of Manan’s martyrdom were still oozing, the deep and sorrowful separation of yet another budding intellectual Sabzar was inflicted this morning.” “Such tragic incidents, although part of struggle, but certainly is enough to sadden the whole nation.”
Geelani saod that “repeating the history of the conflict—which has engulfed more than three generations of Kashmiris and is still threatening the future generations,” he said, adding “Our generation next is fully conscious of the hazards and ill effects of slavery and they are on the forefront of the struggle to liberate their land.”
Meanwhile Geelani alleged that “election drama and the multi-faced stooges pose as our saviors to fetch them votes in the name of roads, electricity, and water, but in reality, they are the people who strengthen the unholy bond of slavery.”