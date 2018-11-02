After London, famous jewelery designer Neetu Bali showcases 'Art of Kashmir' in Jammu

‘Chinar design collection to highlight preservation of majestic trees’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 1:
After showcasing the special ‘Art of Kashmir’ jewelry designs in London, famous fine jewelry designer, Neetu Bali, showcased her designs in Jammu on Thursday.
The collection named as ‘Art of Kashmir’ includes various designs and patterns inspired by the Kashmiri designs and patterns focusing primarily on the shape of chinar leaves.
Bali, while speaking to media persons, said that 12 models walked on the ramp in London wearing Art of Kashmir jewelry, which was widely appreciated by the participants.
The jewelry design represents Kashmir which include char chinar, and Chinar leaves. “Our artists have done Paper Mache work on the gold ornaments. It’s a tribute to the artisans of Kashmir,” she said.
Bali, a jewelry designer by profession, was invited to an international fashion show to show case her designs and promote the art of Kashmir.
“Dedicated to the amply skilled artisans of Kashmir, the jewelry designs under the brand name Sunder Gems and Jewels were showcased during the India Pakistan London Fashion Show,” a statement issued here said.
As per the statement, she also shared the stage with renowned designers like the well-known Amrapali jewellers, Rosy Ahluwalia, Kumar G from India, while as Nomi Ansari, Ali Zeeshan from Pakistan and Myne from London also graced the occasion.
Neetu Bali's creative pieces of gold embellished with Polki and diamonds along with artistic painting done on 22 carat gold was a rare tribute of its kind to honour and promote deft craftsmen of Kashmir known for their beautiful papier-mâché work and intricate embroidery, the statement added.
The statement read that though years of turmoil have hit the artisans of Kashmir economically, their skill is unsurpassable. “What better tribute than of dedicating the jewellery collection to these heroes who have preserved the rich culture and ethos of Kashmir by their dexterous hand work on wood, cloth or paper mache items against all odds,” the statement added.