After Jamaat GoI bans Yasin Malik-led JKLF

March 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was banned by the Governmnet of India (GoI) under anti-terror law on Friday, officials said.

JKLF, which is led by Yasin Malik, has been banned for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

They said the organisation has been banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.

This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the GoI had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.