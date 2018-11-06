About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

After handicraft, Govt ignoring fruit industry in Kashmir: Tarigami

Published at November 06, 2018

Asks Govt to waive off KCC loans to affected farmers, fruit growers


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 05:

CPI (M) senior leader and MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said that the government has utterly failed to implement crop insurance scheme in the Valley.
Tarigami in a a statement issued here said they urged the government several times in the past to implement crop insurance scheme here but it has failed to come up to the expectations of people by not paying heed to their sufferings. “The scheme was implemented only in few areas of Jammu region while rest of the state was ignored,” he said.
Expressing concern over the huge loss caused to farmers and fruit growers, he added that after handicraft industry, the government is ignoring the fruit industry here, thus giving huge losses to farmers and fruit growers.
Tarigami appealed the government to make cold store, juice factories available here so that the farmers would not suffer losses in the future.
He also urged the government to waive off the KCC loans to the farmers who have suffered huge losses.

 

