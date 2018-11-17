After Guv’s intervention, Baramulla family gets house electrified

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
After intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik, an underprivileged family in a remote area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday got electricity to their house for the first time.
“We are thankful to the Governor Sahab for his kind intervention to get our house electrified temporarily through a genset and LED bulbs,” said Anees Khawaja, son of the house owner Khawaja Ghulam Mustafa of Novlari in Khour area of tehsil Tangmarg.
Anees, a student of 11th Class, said their house is located in an isolated pocket around 1.50 kms from the nearest hamlet of Novlari on Kunzar-Magam Road and it was yet to be electrified.
“As myself, my brother Vilayat Khawaja studying in 10th class and my sister Athar Banoo studying in 12th class were appearing in Board examinations, we felt pestered due to non-availability of electricity,” he said and added that after exhausting all options, he approached the Governor seeking his intervention to get electricity to their house.
“I was pleasantly surprised to see that immediately after I informed the Governor about the issue, a team of engineers and officials from PDD arrived at our house and seeing our plight, they instantly arranged a genset and LED bulbs to make temporary lighting arrangement in our house,” Anees said.
He said PDD has assured the family that they would be bringing a transmission line to their house soon to ensure permanent electricity supply.
Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir, Hashmat Qazi said immediately after being alerted by the Raj Bhavan about the issue, a team of PDD engineers was rushed to the spot and they have made temporary arrangement of lighting at the said house.
He said PDD has already started work on laying a transmission line to the house for supplying assured electricity.
“The house is located around 1.50 KMs from the nearest supply point and we have to lay a dedicated transmission line all along to connect the house with the PDD supply chain,” he said adding the work would be started soon as per the directions of the Governor.