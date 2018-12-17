After Govt inaction, Natipora residents voluntarily repair road link

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 16:
Residents of Natipora have repaired a link road themselves after collecting money locally. The residents took the decisions after they failed to get funds from the government despite moving from pillar to post.
A group of residents from Ration Lane Natipora claimed that in 2017 the government started digging the road for laying sewerage pipes in the area. When the work was completed the lane was not repaired by the concerned department.
Yasir Majeed Bakshi, a local resident said the lane had become a huge problem in the area and during rains it used to be more difficult to walk.
“Due to water logging, people were forced to use long boots to venture out of their homes,” Bakshi said. He said though the length of the lane is only 100-120 meters, it is a big step towards volunteerism.
He said, despite visiting the concerned offices including Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) and Urban Engineering Environment Department (UEED) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) but nothing changed on the ground.
“And in these 12-13 months, except false assurances, we got nothing from the administration,” Bakshi said.
Another resident, Mohammad Iqbal said people of the area donated money as per their will to purchase the material including the dust and then volunteered for the manual work.
He said in March 2019, they are also planning to bring tiles for the same lane so that people in the area do not suffer.
The residents appealed Chief Engineer R&B Department not to allow any contract on the same road as it (road) has already been repaired by the locals.