After fidayeen attack, Sunjwan army camp faces stone pelting

Jammu lawyers threaten agitation over stay of Rohingyas
Jammu lawyers threaten agitation over stay of Rohingyas
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Feb 24:
Unidentified persons last night pelted stones at an army post in Sunjwan Military station following which police lodged an FIR and he forces carried out searches in the area.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that some civilians whose identity could not be established pelted stones yesterday at Sunjwan Military station. “The stone pelting was carried out on post number 12 which is adjacent to the area which was suspected entry point of the JeM militants who carried out fiyadeen attack killing six army men, and one civilian and wounded 10 others including five women,” said defense sources.
The defense sources said that after the stone pelting incident, Army conducted searches in the area but the pelters had fled from there. The Army approached the local police station and lodged FIR against the unidentified stone pelters, said the defense sources. They said that “some of the suspected persons have also been detained by the police for questioning.”
After the incident, security apparatus was upgraded in the area following the stone pelting even as the Army was already maintaining a state of alert.
Meanwhile, Jammu Bar Association held a protest against stone pelting in the premises of Jammu and Kashmir High Court under the leadership of its president B S Salathia.
“We had alerted the security agencies when Army camp was attacked by the militants in Sunjwan to verify the sleeper cells in the surrounding areas of Sunjwan military situation,” said Salathia.
Apprehending role of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, Salathia threatened that Jammu lawyers will not sit “quietly and they will throw these illegal refugees out of Jammu if the Government fails to deport them to their respective countries.”
“These Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims should be deported from Jammu otherwise trouble will erupt in Jammu (Jammu Kai Halat Kharab Ho Sekte Hai,” he threatened.
Jammu based political party Jammu Kashmir National Panther’s Party has already upped the ante against the Rohingya Muslims and saffron organizations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanding to deport them.
0 Comment(s)