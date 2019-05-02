After facing flak, DSEK revises school timing

May 02, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

After facing flak, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday revised school timings in Srinagar Municipal limits.

As per the orders issued by the DSEK, timings for all government and recognized private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits would be from 9 am to 3 pm.

The schools outside Srinagar municipal limits and other areas of Kashmir province were ordered to remain functional from 9.30 am to 3:30 pm.

“The order shall be adhered to strictly by all concerned institutions,” read the government order.

The school timing was revised after parents and school associations expressed dismay after government had changed the school timings to 8.30 to 2.30 pm in Srinagar.

As per earlier order, the schools within Srinagar Municipal limits were directed to function from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

The order, which came into effect today, evoked public outcry forcing the department to revise the school timing.

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) president, G N Var said the association met Director School Education today and informed him the change in school timing was not feasible for students as they would face various issues.

“Ahead of holy month of Ramadan, we had suggesting that schools should function from 9.30 am. However, DSEK rescheduled the school timing from 8.30 am,” he said.