After encounters civilians subjected to arbitrary measures, military might: Geelani

July 23, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 22:

Paying tributes to slain youth in Kulgam, APHC (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani said people were facing extreme situations and after the encounters “the civilian populations are subjected to arbitrary measures and military might”.
Geelani in his statement expressed concern over prevailing “horrendous situations in state”.
He said: “Virtually authorities have changed state into a battle field. We salute our youth. It is stubborn attitude of India that precious lives are being snatched from already subjugated and suppressed people of Kashmir.”
Syed Ali Geelani also expressed grief over the demise of uncle of incarcerated leader Shabir Ahmad Shah.
He prayed for the departed soul. Geelani extended his condolences to bereaved family and prayed for their forbearance.

