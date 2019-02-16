After Dehradun, Kashmiri students in Haryana, Jammu asked to leave

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
After Dehradun, now Kashmiri students in Haryana have been asked vacate accommodations by landlords and administrators respectively to vacate.
A local news agency GNS reported that a Kashmir student Basit Ahmad called from Haryana and said he was told by his landlord to vacate the accommodation “instantaneously.”
Rising Kashmir also received a call from another Kashmiri student Adil Ahmad, a resident of Anantnag, from Janipur in Jammu, stating that he was asked to leave the rented accommodation.
“Where can we go? There is no transport available and curfew is imposed,” he said.
Earlier, several Kashmiri students studying in Dehradun were thrashed by a mob on Friday following a Fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy thatbleft 40 CRPF men dead on Thursday. The students were reportedly asked to leave their respective colleges.
Following the reports Jammu and Kashmir Police spoke with their counterparts in Dehradun, a spokesman said.
In a statement police said “This refers to the circulation of news regarding the harassment of Kashmir based students in Dehradun. In this regard it is informed that the authorities from Jammu and Kashmir Police have spoken to the concerned authorities in Dehradun Police.”
He said the authorities in Dehradun Police have assured that they are in touch with the representative of Kashmir-based boys and that all necessary arrangements for the safety and security of students in Dehradun have been put in place.
“Officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police are in constant touch with the authorities in Dehradun police,” Police spokesman said.
On Friday former chief ministers Omar Abdullah appealed Home Minister Rajnath Singh to direct all state governments to ensure safety of Kashmiris including students and businessmen as they “could be soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere.”
"My earnest appeal to @rajnathsingh ji to please issue directions to all state governments to take special care in areas/colleges/institutions where Kashmiris are residing/studying. They are soft targets in a surcharged atmosphere," Omar tweeted.