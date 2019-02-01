After dad’s autonomy promise, Omar pledges to revoke PSA

Blames Mehbooba for mishandling Kashmir to save PDP
Blames Mehbooba for mishandling Kashmir to save PDP
Javid SofiPulwama, Jan 31:
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said if National Conference (NC) comes to power with majority, they would take no time to revoke the Public Safety Act (PSA).
The statement comes a month after NC Vice President Farooq Abdullah said if voted to power, the party would bring a resolution for autonomy in the State assembly within 30 days of forming the government.
Addressing a convention of party workers, functionaries and delegates at Pulwama in south Kashmir, NC Vice President Omar sought a strong mandate of the people in the forthcoming polls to revoke PSA saying that repealing the act would go a long way in eradicating insecurity and disenchantment amongst people, particularly the youth.
“My government in 2011 had mellowed down the PSA by bringing some amendments to it. However, this time I assure you all if NC comes to power on its own with a strong mandate, we will take no time to revoke the act completely,” he said. “I continued to pursue the revocation of AFSPA throughout my stint as chief minister. I have not given up on the issue, and once in power will revive the effort of pursuing the matter with forthcoming government at New Delhi.”
Castigating the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister for mishandling Kashmir to save her party from disintegrating, he said, “Mehbooba accepted that in 2016 she joined hands with BJP to save her party.”
Omar said she accepted that had she not formed the government with BJP, her party would have fallen apart.
He said Mehbooba saved her party from disintegrating for some time but at the cost of the State.
“The party was saved for three years but the State was harmed severely,” Omar said. “It is a different story that despite her attempts the party is now falling apart.”
Accusing Mehbooba of mishandling Kashmir, he said she failed to handle Kashmir which was handed over to her after 2014.
“They pushed us many years back. In last four and half years, youth have been pushed to pick up guns or pelt stones because all doors for talks were closed,” Omar said.
He said during his tenure as CM, his government created a conducive environment for repealing AFSPA from Kashmir but the PDP-led government had created such a situation where talking about ASPFA had become very difficult.
“We opened doors for talks and they closed all channels,” Omar said.
Holding Mehbooba responsible for the deteriorating situation in Kashmir, he said, “It was during her government that around 150 people were pushed to militancy and killed and today she has started to shed crocodile tears by visiting their houses and all this is being done for upcoming polls.”
Omar said she was the same Mehbooba who used to say that Army and paramilitary personnel carry weapons not for showing but to use and today she is crying.
“Had she visited militant houses during her tenure as CM, I would have appreciated her,” he said. “At that time she was busy showering praises on Modi and saying that only Modi can save Kashmir.”
Omar said Mehbooba used to say that when she met Modi, she was given what she did not even ask for and that she would get other things too.
“What has been given - guns, destruction, agony and pain,” he said.
Omar said most arrests by NIA were made during Mehbooba’s tenure as the chief minister.
“Today she says they should be released,” he said. “On social media, she demanded release of Shahid ul Islam but under whose government was he arrested."
Omar said south Kashmir bore the brunt of PDP-BJP’s bad governance and people of the region were the worst sufferers of their policies.
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, South Zone President Bashir Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Ratanpuri, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, and Youth National Conference District President Javaid Rahim Bhat were present on the event.