After campaigning in Delhi, tourism deptt eyes Pune market

Rising Kashmir News
Department of Tourism, J&K, concluded its promotional campaign at South Asian Travel and Tourism Exhibition (SATTE) here.
During the campaign officials and stakeholders interacted with the leading travel and tourism industry leaders from across the globe.
The Department also held interactions with representatives from regional and national media persons during the three-day exhibition.
SATTE is one of the biggest travel shows in Asia providing platform for travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination management companies, tourism boards to sell their products and network to their potential clients from across the globe.
Besides, J&K Tourism Department, over hundred travel agents, hoteliers, other service providers and heads of the various travel and hotel associations from the state participated in the travel show to showcase the State’s tourism potential.
Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani and Director Tourism Jammu Om Prakash Bhagat along with other senior officers from the Department participated in the travel show.
The Secretary Tourism said they had a fruitful interaction with the travel and tourism industry leaders who were keen to promote the J&K state among the travellers.
“SATTE provided a platform for the Department and for the travel companies, hoteliers and houseboat owners of our state to project state’s tourism potential. During our interaction, the destination sellers showed keen interest to promote J&K which is a complete package for any traveller,” said the Secretary Tourism at the concluding day of the exhibition.
Over 20000 visitors, including domestic and international sellers and buyers, State tourism officials, heads of international tourism boards, hoteliers, and aviation experts showcased their products and services to the global trade community at the three day event.
During the convention, local travel and hospitality sector also conducted business sessions with the visitors and the principal agents.
Tourism Department also screened short films on different destinations and on various themes for the visitors who were mesmerized to see the State’s stunning beauty and diverse tourism products.
Meanwhile, Jammu and KashmirTourism Department has decided to organize a travel show at Pune on January 21, 2019, where the local travel and tour operators from Maharashtra have been invited.
The Director Tourism Kashmir said the department has planned series of road shows and shall also participate in travel marts in the next two months.